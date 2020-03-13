Baker in Pittsfield over city’s COVID-19 emergency response

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker was in Pittsfield on Thursday to discuss the city’s emergency response plan.

The decision made by Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer gave the local government better access to state and federal resources. Baker said he agreed with the mayor’s decisions, including no travel outside of the greater Pittsfield community for any work related purposes for city employees for the next 30 days.

The city of Pittsfield will also not issue any special event permits.

Gov. Baker said he understands the restrictions may cause inconveniences, but it must be done.

“But waiting to act and allowing infections in the subsequent number of people who need medical attention to spike all at once will not severely hamper our hospitals’ ability to care for patients but will have a far greater economic impact in the future as well.”

Baker also announced an emergency order to modify the state’s open meeting law by suspending the requirement for public access to the physical location of where a public meeting is taking place provided it can be accessed somewhere else.

LATEST STORIES: