Bail reform to plastic bags: 12 new laws taking effect in New York in 2020

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Colonie Police Lieutenant Bob Winn says his New Year started with an uncomfortable phone call to tell the Pioneer Bank teller that the man believed to have been the one that held him up during a robbery Friday isn’t behind bars anymore.

"You know he was scared during this whole thing, and he was held up by this individual, and we had to explain to them that, good news and bad news, we made an arrest, but he’s already back out on the streets," Winn says.