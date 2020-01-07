Bail reform bringing together political parties and voters

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New bail reform is giving Michelle Cottrell hope that her husband will come home before his sentencing, but she’s still one of the thousands of people unhappy with its roll out.

“I don’t think it was thought thoroughly through, which is why we’re dealing with what we’re dealing with – I mean, a lot of angry people,” Cottrell said.

Her husband Timothy Duncan is looking at a minimum of five years in jail for burglary. Following the release of Paul Barbaritano, who’s accused of manslaughter with her childhood friend’s death, the two cases have left her divided on bail reform.

“I don’t agree with certain people being released. I have a classmate who unfortunately passed away, and the person accused in that crime got released on his own recognize,” Cottrell said.

Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara and Senator Jim Tedisco said thousands of people have messaged them airing the opposition for the bill. The lawmakers are coming together with a bi-partisan effort to amend the bill.

“This doesn’t belong in the budget. This belongs in the senate and assembly as we speak up for our constituents – that we negotiate the unintended consequences and we do it out in public as it stands alone,” said Senator Tedisco.

Both Assemblyman Santbarbara and Senator Tedisco said they voted against the bill.

Santbarbara said it unified and, at times, divided the Capitol against bail reform and their constituents.

“People are very upset. They’re scared; they’re concerned; they agree it goes too far,” Santbarbara said.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday adjustments may be needed to bail reform.

Both Assemblyman Santbarbara and Senator Tedisco said they’re unhappy with the governor putting policy into his budget. They also said he’ll probably do it again this year.