Bail denied for man facing murder charges

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A judge has denied bail for a local man accused of killing a woman and dumping her body in a shallow grave.

Georgios Kakavelos was in court Wednesday trying to get bail.

He’s been behind bars since his arrest for the murder of 22-year-old Allyzibeth Lamont in October 2019. Kakavelos is facing second degree Murder charges.

The judge, however, denied the bail request and ordered him back to jail while he awaits trial.

James Duffy, 34, is also facing murder charges in the case.