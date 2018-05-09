Bad allergy season expected this spring

The late start to spring-like weather means seasonal allergies may be worse this year.

A colder than usual April delayed pollen production. Now, trees are making up for lost time, which could mean this season for allergies could be a bad one.

“All of a sudden the weather went 20 to 30 degrees warmer,” Dr. Terese Copeland, of Adirondack Allergy and Asthma Associates, said. “So now we have the tree pollen coming out at the same time as the grass pollen. We’re having an overlap.”

Dr. Copeland said its best to break out allergy medicine a few weeks before the season starts. But it’s not too late to start now.

“It’s kind of a tricky thing because you love to be outside after a long winter,” Greg Bentley, of Colonie, said. “Nothing a little bit of medicine can’t help with, right?”

But over the counter doesn’t always mean safe. For young mom Gina Adams, it took a trip to the doctor to finally get things right.

“I’ve had ear infections, sinusitis, rhinitis, pneumonia from allergies – from undiagnosed,” she said. “Then my doctor started prescribing me medication, and I don’t get sick anymore like that.”

Some just rely on old tricks.

“White vinegar,” Jeanne Moseley, of Colonie, said. “You put half a cup in with your laundry soap, and it helps to clean and disinfect.”

Doctors also recommend keeping your windows closed and staying indoors during the middle of the day when pollen counts are usually the highest.