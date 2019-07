ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) The Albany Jewish Community Center is hosting a six-week fitness boot camp called “Back to the Trenches.”

The workout is held every Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 5:45 to 6:45 am. Fitness lovers who attend the boot camp can expect two body blasting workouts each week that’s bound to tackle a few inches.

Classes last until the end of August, and signup is still open to the public.