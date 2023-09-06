BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Many students in the Capital Region are returning to school this week after the long summer vacation. Students aren’t the only ones getting back-to-school tips this time of the year however, as parents are gearing up to help get their kids going and put their best foot forward.

A helpful video posted by the Broadalbin-Perth Central School District on Facebook helps give some parents pointers about back-to-school pictures and protecting their child’s safety. Their tips come from a popular back-to-school trend, with parents taking pictures of their children holding up a chalkboard, signifying not only the first day of school but information like their grades, current aspirations, and more to see how much changes throughout the years.

The video indicates what information is good to put on these chalkboards and what information may be harmful if posted on social media. The school district’s post suggests that things like the current year, the child’s name, and what they would like to be when they grow up are all safe things to share.

Screenshot from Broadalbin-Perth Central School District’s Facebook video

On the other hand, the video suggests things like a child’s age, the name of the school they attend, their teacher’s name, their grade, or any other personal information may not be safe to include. This information could likely be used in online passwords and is sensitive in many ways.

Screenshot from Broadalbin-Perth Central School District’s Facebook video

Back-to-school can be an exciting and proud time for parents. However, it can be stressful, and it is best to mitigate any potential risk for children along the way. NEWS10 wishes good luck to all the students headed back to school this year.