Back-to-school kits handed out in Schenectady

Local
Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Members of MVP Health Care and the city of Schenectady handed out back-to-school kits on Thursday.

The kits contain adult and child sized face masks, pencils, hand sanitizers, and notepads. They also offered flu shots.

Every year, the two organizations partner up for a community wellness fair, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, they wanted to reimagine the health fair and get kids back to school with the tools they would need.

A second distribution event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Friday at Wallingford Park, and a third event will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9 at Central Park.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga