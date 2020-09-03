Back-to-school kits handed out in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Members of MVP Health Care and the city of Schenectady handed out back-to-school kits on Thursday.

The kits contain adult and child sized face masks, pencils, hand sanitizers, and notepads. They also offered flu shots.

Every year, the two organizations partner up for a community wellness fair, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, they wanted to reimagine the health fair and get kids back to school with the tools they would need.

A second distribution event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Friday at Wallingford Park, and a third event will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9 at Central Park.

