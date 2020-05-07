Bach Fitness offering free classes to all essential workers

(NEWS10) — Many are in search and need of something to clear their mind, especially for medical professionals and essential workers on the frontlines. With it being national nurses week, one Guilderland native is looking to give back.

From Guilderland to Los Angeles and beyond, Bach Fitness is taking their at-home training to the virtual level. As a “thank you” for their courageous efforts, they’re gifting classes for free to all essential workers.

“Aside from helping them physically, just to know that we do see them and we do appreciate them,” Founder, Joe Bach, said. “We are just kind of trying to get people to feel better and to incorporate wellness into their lives and improving peoples confidence and energizing them. Helping them go about their day and be a better member of whatever community they are part of.”

They provide HIIT classes to yoga and pilates as a way focus on overall wellness.

“In terms of mental clarity, reducing anxiety and just energized and more confident, able to be a better person in the community that’s kind of what we like to preach to people and what it does for me, truly.” Bach said.

You can find them on their website by clicking here.

