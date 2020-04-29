Latest News

Babysitting goes virtual during pandemic

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kyle Reilly and his partner Kristina Hanford are putting parents at ease during the pandemic.  

The pair came up with a business called the Virtual Babysitters Club. It’s a web-based service that offers interactive activities such as dance and magic shows for children ages 3-12. 

The pair says the business also gives opportunity to talented performers who are out of work because of the pandemic.

