Award-winning TV producer considers reopening Amsterdam movie theater

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Amsterdam man wants to reopen the city’s only movie theater, and he’s getting a lot of community support.

John “Woody” Woodbeck moved back to his hometown to care for his mother after spending the past 15 years as a reality TV producer in Los Angeles.

Growing up, the Emerald Cinemas played an influential role in his life. It closed about a year ago, and now Woodbeck is considering re-opening it.

He started the conversation on Facebook, and the post got more than 1,000 reactions and hundreds of supportive comments.

The owners of Emerald, who also own the theater in Johnstown, could not be reached for comment.