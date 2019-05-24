Averill Park middle school field trip detained at US-Canada border

AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A bus trip of students, parents, and teachers from Algonquin Middle School were detained at the United States-Canadian border on Friday.

The group was attempting to cross for an annual three day planned trip to Quebec City.

The Averill Park School District says the driver of the bus, who is not a district employee, was the reason for detainment and was not allowed to continue the trip.

Students were placed in a holding room where they played board games and ate their bagged lunch until another driver from the tour bus company arrived.

The district says all parent were notified and trip coordinators have been rearranged so no activities will be missed.