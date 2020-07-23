Averill Park CSD releases tentative fall reopening plan

AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Averill Park Central School District released its reopening plan for the fall.
Based on information provided by their reopening task force, parent surveys and guidance from the state, the district has decided that all elementary students, Kindergarten though fifth grade, will return to the classroom in September with proper social distancing measures.
Grades 6 through 12 will run on a hybrid format: half students will report to school while the other half will be virtual, and they will alternate days.
Any parent not comfortable with in-person instruction can choose virtual learning instead.
