In recognition of Autism Awareness Month, Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara (D – 111th district) hosted the second annual “Autism Day” at ViaPort Aquarium in Rotterdam.

The aquarium opened early to make it easier for children and adults on the autism spectrum to enjoy a day exploring the new exhibits in a sensory friendly environment.

The month of April is dedicated to bringing awareness to the one in 68 children in the U.S. who are living with autism and their families.