Authorities crack down on Troy convenience stores evading taxes

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nine convenience stores are facing city code violations after raids last week across the City of Troy.

Troy Police, in conjunction with The New York State Department of Tax and Finance, accuse Harry’s Grocery on Northern Drive of putting counterfeit tax stamps on cartons of cigarettes. One arrest was made for counterfeit tax stamps as well.

Investigators also found untaxed cigarettes at the Stop and Shop on Middleburgh Street.

At other stores, a man was arrested for felony drug possession, and police discovered a rifle frame with a scratched out serial number.