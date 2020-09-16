Authorities and community members strive to find justice for Ayshawn Davis’s family

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local authorities and members of the Capital Region are stepping up to get justice for the tragic loss of 11-year-old Ayshawn Davis.

Ayshawn Davis was shot and killed late Sunday night. Troy Police and their detectives have been working around the clock to find whoever committed the crime.

On Wednesday, Albany FBI joined forces and is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the homicide.

Community members said now is the time to come together. They want to put a stop to gun violence. People are uniting for Davis’s family.

“People are turning out in numbers, and people are turning out in solidarity. We all have one narrative and one mission. We are all on board, and we as the majority can make it happen,” said Tasheca Medina, Founder of Equality for Troy.

Ayshawn Davis’s parents, Latoya and Tarence, said their son was fully against any type of violence. They said he stood with city groups like Equality for Troy to fight for justice.

“He stood with us. He said he only wanted to be an outsider. You see the candles at his memorial site and they now say you are an outsider. That’s what he would of wanted, he wanted to be the change for his generation,” she said.

Members of the community say Ayshawn did not deserve this, and his family deserves answers. Pastor Charlie Muller of Victory Church was one of the many people that has stepped up. He donated $5K towards the case.

Muller said this will take a village. The community needs to work with law enforcement.

“Once the community started to rally and community members starting donating rewards, then the FBI stepped in. This tragedy is so important to everyone, and that’s why every life matters,” said Muller.

“So a case like this is an absolute prime example of something we want to get involved in. We wanted to help out there in the community and help our partners in law enforcement,” said Peter Magnetto, Albany FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge.

Magnetto said they wanted to take the case to the next level and help the family out any way they could.

“We offer rewards in very important cases. So in this instance any information leading to the identification, the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the homicide of Ayshawn Davis can receive up to $10K,” said Magnetto.

The FBI said they are hoping the reward will generate a push for someone to come forward.

“We know someone had to seen something, and someone has to know something that can help the Troy Detectives,” he said.

Medina said it’s important that the community stands together as Ayshawn would have wanted.

“He wanted to save the city, and it’s crazy, but he’s saving the city right now. I know right now he’s really proud,” she said.

If you have any information concerning the case, you’re asked to contact the Troy Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (518) 270-4772, or your local FBI office. Tips can also be submitted online.

