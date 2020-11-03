Austerlitz couple arrested for 2019 death of 12-year-old child

AUSTERLITZ, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The parents of a 12-year-old girl in Austerlitz have been charged nearly a year after she died of cardiac arrest.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 3, 2019, first responders were at the home of 47-year-old Heidi Tranberg Bennett and 58-year-old Stephen Bennett. Their daughter was in cardiac arrest and later died.

Both parents were arraigned Monday on the charge of Manslaughter in the Second Degree. They were released on their own recognizance.

