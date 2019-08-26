Aurora Games will return to Albany in 2021 and 2023

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Aurora Games, an international women’s sports competition, will return to the Times Union Center in 2021 and 2023.

The inaugural six sport event from August 20 to 25 drew more than 100 professional athletes to the downtown area.

Total attendance for the six-day event was 20,423.

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy was at the closing ceremony when the announcement was made that the games will return to the Capital Region.

“When I talked to Jerry Solomon and the owners of the Aurora Games,” McCoy told News10, “we really laid out the red carpet here in Albany County and let him know how special the capital district is.”

In an interview with News10, Jerry Solomon, founder of the Aurora Games, said he’s satisfied with his decision to have the inaugural cycle in Albany.

“I think that investment will be a good one over the long term,” Solomon told News10, “I think that shows Albany can support this. Obviously we’re very excited today about the announcement to come back for the next two cycles of the Aurora Games.”

McCoy has plans to make Albany a year-round destination for professional female athletes, by opening an all-women sports complex. He said to “stay tuned” for more details about those plans.