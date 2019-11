TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An audit of Troy’s proposed budget shows the city’s spending plan is reasonable thanks to an increase in the garbage fee.

The proposed 2020 budget includes an increase of about $78 per year for people who own a home assessed at $150,000.

According to the New York State Comptroller’s Officer, that extra money will help pay for additional costs. However, the audit said city leaders need to closely monitor the garbage fund through 2020 to make sure that money is there.