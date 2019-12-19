Audit alleges Albany Co. employees, departments misused hundreds of thousands of payroll dollars

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More than 715 pages make up what Albany County Comptroller Michael Conners and his staff have been investigating for more than a year.

“The public needs to know that people are at work and performing tasks for the public and that they’re being paid fairly,” Conners says while presenting audit findings Thursday.

Conners tells reporters the audit of 12.2 million county payroll records over seven years appears to show hundreds of thousands of tax dollars funneled to county employees and departments cheating the pay system.

One example in the report — “ghost employees”. Conners showed copies of an unnamed employee’s records that had one pay line for their official title “investigator” and another pay line for “out of title” hours as “chief criminal investigator” for the Public Defender’s Office. The document registered 70 hours worked that week combined for the two positions, but separate, non-overtime pay issued to the same employee.

Conners went on to show the lines in the Albany County budget that allocated two separate salaries — $51,694 for the “investigator” position and $72,028 for the “chief criminal investigator” job. However, the official county records list zero employees filling as “chief criminal investigator”.

“When you sneak around to do this kind of stuff, it’s a problem. If you have somebody who is in the county attorney’s office, doesn’t get a raise, and they’re unhappy about it, don’t sneak money out of another line to them. It creates the appearance of at least waste and abuse, and quite possibly on some descriptions, given whether they signed the documents or not, fraud,” Conners says.

The audit reveals around 163 county workers have been receiving double payments as “ghost employees.” He goes on to give examples of what he says shows favoritism in the “failing system.”

“At the same time this was going on, a number of employees were subsidizing their income by working at night in this building, the courthouse, and other places doing cleaning,” Conners explains.

He says these employees were ultimately let go after the county’s Human Resources Department intervened and said they would have to register for overtime as individuals under the same employer, despite performing two different jobs.

“So some categories of employees are more equal than others. Some are allowed to be paid out of a ghost line and get more salary than the legislature thinks they’re getting,” Conners alleges.

The audit also revealed more than 600 occasions where payroll liaisons manually entered their own and other employees’ hours, rather than using the Kronos IDs and scanners in all government buildings. The report goes on to say employees were found with hours logged in buildings where they didn’t work and had no reason to visit.

Conners says while interviewing cooperating employees, they admitted they had asked friends or family who were also county employees to clock them in. Conners referenced the 1999 Albany County Rules and Regulations for County Employees that forbids these practices, though he adds there’s room for improvement.

“We strongly advise the county legislature revise and update this handbook,” Conners says.

He says the regulations do not clearly prohibit using work hours for election campaigns or stop those running for county office from accepting campaign donations from county employees.

The audit also includes more than 1000 emails, some from Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy allegedly showing he knew county employees were clocking in getting paid for time they were working on his 2015 re-election campaign. Conners further alleges while certain offices like the Sheriff and District Attorney agreed to have their employees under review interviewed, the executive departments under McCoy refused to cooperate with the investigation.

A statement from Mary Rozak, Albany County Director of Communications reads:

“As of 2 p.m., we have not received a copy of the report. However, we adamantly deny Mr. Conners’ general allegation of payroll fraud and abuse and it appears he does not understand the fundamental elements of the payroll system after more than two decades as county comptroller.”

Conners maintained the integrity of the investigation throughout Thursday’s conference.

“I am confident that all of my actions have fulfilled the duties and obligations of my office and we’re done for the best intentions of the public and the county employees and the taxpayer’s dollars,” he says.

“To make sure there’s no appearance of any kind of hatchet job or witch hunt or whatever terminology you want to use, we used an outside, expert forensic auditor,” he also adds.

Conners says he intends to turn all findings over to the Supreme Court and federal investigators who may or may not choose to pursue criminal charges. He announced he will work pro bono to further the investigation if it becomes necessary.

Conner’s staff says the full, unredacted audit will be posted to the Albany County Comproller department web page by Friday afternoon.