Attorneys in PFOA class-action lawsuit in Bennington hopeful trial will start soon

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Plaintiffs in the PFOA class-action lawsuit against Saint Gobain/ChemFab have been waiting five years for a trial date. Attorneys were hoping a decision would be made by now but has been furthered delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawsuit was filed in 2016 on behalf of 2,300 Bennington and North Bennington properties and a smaller subgroup of between 500 to 1,000 residents who consumed PFOA-contaminated well-water and have elevated levels of PFOA in their blood.

It will be the first such case in Vermont, and the first in the state to request that a PFOA polluter pay for the cost of medical monitoring for members of the residents exposed.

The suit also calls for compensation due to lowered property values due to the contamination. Attorneys say property values dropped between 11% and 35% after the contamination was discovered, according to lead plaintiffs and an independent real estate expert.

Similar issues were reported in Hoosick Falls and Petersburgh, both are located in Rensselaer County.