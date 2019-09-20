Attorney: MyPayrollHR CEO cooperating with federal investigators, still in Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – MyPayrollHR owner and CEO is cooperating with the U.S. Attorney’s Office as the investigation into the sudden closure of the Clifton Park payroll company continues.

Mann’s attorney, Michael Koenig, says he first contacted the U.S. Attorney’s office when this first happened two weeks ago.

“Michael Mann has voluntarily and proactively met with and is cooperating with the U.S. attorney’s office in order to fully address the consequences of recent events,” Koenig told NEWS10 ABC over the phone.

Just got off the phone with #MyPayrollHR CEO Michael Mann’s Attorney. He says the elusive executive is the area, “he has not absconded or disappeared, and any report to the contrary is flat out wrong.” @WTEN — Peter Eliopoulos (@petereliopoulos) September 20, 2019

Koenig also says Mann is in the area.

“He has not absconded or disappeared. Any report to the contrary is flat out wrong,” Koenig said.

These comments coming days after FBI agents searched Mann’s home on the Great Sacandaga Lake.

Still, many questions remain about what happened to the $35 million of paychecks which were supposed to go to workers across the country. Most have gotten their money back, but many are still without their paychecks.

NEWS10 reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI for additional comment. Both declined to provide one.