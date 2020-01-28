Attorney General announces $1M grant to aid Albany homeless

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday a $1 million grant to implement new strategic housing programs in Albany. James says the grant targets families and communities still struggling to recover from the housing crisis.

The grant will help efforts to revitalize neighborhoods by funding new housing programs that develop condemned, abandoned, or poorly maintained properties.

“This revitalization initiative goes hand and hand with one of the primary goals of my administration, creating a city where every neighborhood works,” says Mayor Kathy Sheehan.

Using housing and community data from state agencies, Albany will address housing challenges throughout the city.

For example, the grant will fund programs that help plan estates with aging homeowners, ensure safe homes for the needy, pursue demonstrated bad actors in the housing market by collecting and enforcing fines, and mediate between landlords, tenants, and the court system.

James says the programs funded by the new grant “will provide a roadmap for other cities in New York and across the country that are struggling with aligning code enforcement policies that meet the needs of their communities. Using the funds secured from settlements with banks, my office will continue to work with municipalities to combat New York’s ongoing housing crisis.”