At Bob’s Trees, Christmas never ends

GALWAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Although Galway received nearly 20 inches of snow, the operations at Bob’s Trees must continue.

“First thing this morning, we are having them (staff) shake off the trees so when people come in to get the pre-cut, they look good for them,” Management Assistant Stephanie Doyle said. “They will go out for some more also, so they have fresh ones for everybody, every day”

For many, cutting down the Christmas tree with your family is nostalgic; at Bob’s Trees in Galway, the option to cut your own or get them pre-cut is always on the table.

“We have fraser, we have some balsam fir, blue spruce and then a little bit of canaan,” Doyle said. “We have a full yard full of pre-cut as well.”

It’s a one-stop shop at Bob’s Trees, as they have reindeer on the farm and activities for kids to participate in. So, even though the work is more-difficult from the snowstorm, the work never stops.

“It’s just in our blood now, we love it,” Doyle said. “It’s Christmas all-year and when the real Christmas comes around, we like to make sure that everybody else has just as good of a Christmas as we do.”