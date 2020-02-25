Assemblyman John McDonald announces bid for re-election

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local Assemblyman John McDonald has announced his intention to run for re-election in November.
In a video posted to his re-election campaign’s Facebook page, McDonald said he won’t begin actively campaigning for June’s democratic primary until a state budget is finalized and passed by the legislature.
McDonald has represented the 108th district since January 2013 after serving as the mayor of Cohoes for more than a decade.
