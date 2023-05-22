SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dozens flocked to the Muslim Community Center in Schenectady on Sunday for a celebration of Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage.

The Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration, organized by APAPA, featured performances from 10 different nations, and each one displayed a song, dance, martial art, or other form of their country’s culture.

APAPA stands for the “Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs” Association. The Capital Region chapter is the local arm of a nationwide organization dedicated to teaching immigrant families about civic engagement in the U.S.

APAPA receiving several proclamations from Governor Hochul’s office as well as county and municipal leaders for years of service to the Capital Region’s diverse community, as well as contributing internship opportunities in local elected offices to teach the next generation about the ins and outs of local government.

“We have the youth representing this event, which means we are carrying the culture forward as well as bringing the values we brought from back home into these American communities,” says APAPA President Ashok Adikoppula.

NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton served as this year’s event emcee!