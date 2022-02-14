CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ashdown Road in Clifton Park will be closed to traffic on Wednesday, February 16 starting at 7 a.m. The road will be closed between Old Schauber Road and Schauber Road for preventative maintenance on a stormwater culvert.

Clifton Park Highway Superintendent Dahn Bull said Ashdown Road should reopen Wednesday afternoon, barring any mechanical or technical difficulties. The Highway Department has identified areas throughout the town of culverts requiring preemptive reconstruction to avoid future road closures. The repairs are being funded through the Federal American Rescue Plan Act.

During the closure, detours will be placed to help drivers around the road closure. Motorists can travel Ashdown Road to Old Schauber Road to Schauber Road to avoid the construction zone. Motorists can also take Schauber Road to State Route 146A.

Motorists are reminded to be patient and anticipate potential delays if traveling on Ashdown Road during that time. Anyone with questions can call the Highway Department at (518) 371-7310.