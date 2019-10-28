Asbestos abatement not expected to delay opening of local Code Blue shelter

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Construction at the new temporary shelter at 4 Adephi St. in Saratoga Springs had to be halted after the discovery of asbestos.

“About 3 weeks ago. I got in there and found some asbestos. So we had to do some abatement and now we are doing some air testing and getting the building ready to be able to start construction on the building,” said Karen Gregory, the director of Shelters of Saratoga.

Gregory says she expects construction to start soon. She told News10ABC’s Anya Tucker that the project- installing electricity, insulation, running water and bathrooms will likely take only a few weeks. Well within New York State’s November 1st-15th traditional start of Code Blue

“Right now the temperatures are on our side. I’m watching the temps every day. We have an emergency plan in place, to ensure that we have motels space available if it drops down to below the 32 degrees.” said Gregory.

The former auto detailing business will offer shelter for those who need it during freezing weather.

It’s a temporary space. Shelters of Saratoga signed a two-year lease while they look for a permanent site. That has been hard task- as Saratoga residents have fought other proposed locations.