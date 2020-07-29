As tenants are abruptly forced out of their apartments, they question the legality of the move

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tenants at the College Suites housing complex near Hudson Valley Community College were given less than ten days notice that they had to move out by Friday, July 31.

At least 20 of those tenants are students at Hudson Valley Community College, who are now packing up their things and scrambling to find a place to live before classes begin.

NEWS10 ABC confirmed that Rensselear Polytechnic Institute is moving toward a one-year agreement with College Suites to house some of their students as they work to de-densify on-campus residence halls.

“First, in the letter that they sent to parents, it said it was due to COVID, and they were closing; that’s incorrect. I definitely feel I was lied to,” said Laurie Campbell-Beazer.

Her son is a student at HVCC and he’s been living at College Suites for almost two years. For now, he’ll have to move back home, but not everyone has that option.

Seth Weinstein’s daughter, Sydney, is being forced out, too.

“It was pretty bad. Her anxiety levels went through the roof because she didn’t know where she was going to live,” said Weinstein.

He said, luckily, they were able to secure one of the last spots at a complex in downtown Troy but said they’ll now be paying more than they had budgeted for.

“It’s about $5,000 more for the year,” said Weinstein. He said, somehow, they’re going to make it work, but he said it’s unfair to other students who may not have the financial stability.

Both parents told NEWS10 that they’re upset with the way things were handled and question if it’s even legal. Currently, under Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order, due to the pandemic, there’s also a moratorium on evictions until August 20.

NEWS10 reached out to the parent company of College Suites, United Plus Property Management, LLC. Vice President of Student and Senior Housing, Mike DiGiacomo, said they do not consider this an eviction. He said it’s a non-renewal of a lease.

Still, according to state law, if a landlord does not intend to renew a lease, 30 days written notice is required.

Campbell-Beazer said her son signed and renewed his lease back in February extending it through December 31, 2020. So she said he should at least be able to stay until then.

Weinstein’s daughter, along with her roommate from Long Island, renewed their lease through August of 2021.

NEWS10 reached out to United Plus Property Management, LLC for their legal explanation behind this abrupt move, but have not yet heard back.

“I think it’s very poor professional business. This is an injustice to our children,” said Campbell-Beazer.

Many of the parents tell NEWS10 they have reached out to the State Attorney General’s Office to file a complaint as well.

LATEST STORIES