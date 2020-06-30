As shelters brace for influx of homeless, Capital City Rescue Mission gets busy building

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The pandemic is having an affect on housing — or the lack of it — and area shelters are bracing for an expected influx in homelessness, especially once the New York State ban on evictions is eventually lifted.

But one area shelter is building a new place for families in need. Perry Jones, of the Capital City Rescue Mission, took NEWS10 ABC on a tour of the faith-based organization’s latest project.

“This room is the kitchen dining room and small chapel, and the ladies will be here with their children for the holidays, and they will be learning how to get a look at what it’s like to get their lives back together again,” he said while showing off renovations at the old shirt factory at 127 Arch St. in Albany.

The four-level building will one day soon offer 14 apartments for moms and their children as well as housing for staff. There’s also space for programs that women who have left tough situations can use while creating new futures for themselves and their families.

“And childcare will be here because women will be going to college. Women will be going out to work and getting a start at what they need.”

The mission, like many other shelters, is also right now bracing for an influx of newly homeless families due to job losses during the pandemic. And a secondary blow — when the ban on evictions in New York is eventually lifted.

“Everything is done to love people and help them get to that next level of life, and we expect that more people may be coming,” Jones said.

The building is a form of what Jones called “supportive housing.” It’s the first step before residents move on to “transitional housing.” From there, the goal is for the women and their families to move into a more permanent living situation.

The building is scheduled to open around Thanksgiving.

Jones said he is thrilled that it’s one more piece of the puzzle in helping people.

