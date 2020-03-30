As filing for unemployment frustrations grow, NYS Dept. of Labor asks for patience

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The coronavirus pandemic has led to lay-offs and a surge in unemployment claims. For many, this concept is very new and several NEWS10 ABC viewers have expressed their frustration with the process.

Many are running into roadblocks within the first few steps whether it’s over the phone or online.

NEWS10 also found that some of the listed numbers are out-of-service, and the process to file a claim online when creating an account is halted by a “system error.”

The New York State Department of Labor has been continuously posting on its Facebook page assuring customers that they’re doing everything they can to address the overwhelming call and web volume.

In a typical week, the department said their Telephone Claims Center receives about 50,000 calls but said last week alone they received more than 6 million calls. They’re also reporting a 400% increase of website logins. The department said more than 700 employees are manning the phone lines and hundreds more are in the process of being trained.

They ask that callers double check that they are filing on the correct day, which is based on the first letter of your last name: A-F on Monday, G-N on Tuesday, and O-Z on Wednesday. If you miss your filing day you can still call on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

They’re also urging callers to have the proper information ready to go to create a smoother process and to avoid repeat calls: Your name, contact information, social security number, driver’s license information, your last W-2 form for employer information, and your bank account and routing numbers if you want direct deposit.

The department said all benefits will be retroactive to the day you were out of work and payments are generally issued in as soon as one week.

The CARES Act enacted on Friday enhances unemployment benefits, but the department said if you are already receiving benefits you do not have to do anything further. It will all be updated automatically.

For more information head to their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/nyslabor/ or their website https://labor.ny.gov/ui/how_to_file_claim.shtm.

