GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Paul Nigra Center for Creative Arts is offering a one-day Black Friday kid’s camp on November 25. Parents will be able to drop off their kids and take advantage of Black Friday shopping.

Children will take part in hands-on arts and crafts and a cooking workshop where they bake cookies to bring home. Drop-off begins at 8 a.m. and all kids must be picked up no later than 4 p.m. The camp is 450 per child and $40 per additional child from the same family. If you’re a member of the Nigra Arts Center, you receive a 20% discount. The arts center is located at 2736 State Highway 30 in Gloversville. To register for Black Friday Kid’s camp, please visit the following link here or call (518) 661-9932.