Artist paints mural of equality, peace at Albany jewelry store

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany jewelry store is trying to spread a positive message to the community by welcoming a local artist to paint a message of love, equality and peace.

The messages were painted on the temporary barriers placed on the windows of the Northeastern Fine Jewelry on Western Avenue.

Local artist Kendra Farstad reached out to the store about the mural after seeing images of the window barriers on social media.

She said:

“I am grateful to the Northeastern family for granting me the opportunity to help unify people through art. In a time of such turmoil, it is so important for all of us to remember that we each have a voice and to use that voice…to contribute to the ongoing fight for social justice.” KENDRA FARSTAD

