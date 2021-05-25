Artist named for Hoosick Street Bridge mural project

Local
Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local artist has been selected to complete the mural project under the Hoosick Street Bridge.

Artist Jade Warrick was selected for the project, which will transform the area from the North Central neighborhood and downtown Troy.

While some Black art tells stories of pain and trauma, Warrick said she wants the mural to show people of color doing everyday things, including enjoying nature and yoga. She plans to reach out to the community to tell their stories.

The project is expected to begin late this summer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire