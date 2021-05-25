Artist named for Hoosick Street Bridge mural project

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local artist has been selected to complete the mural project under the Hoosick Street Bridge.

Artist Jade Warrick was selected for the project, which will transform the area from the North Central neighborhood and downtown Troy.

While some Black art tells stories of pain and trauma, Warrick said she wants the mural to show people of color doing everyday things, including enjoying nature and yoga. She plans to reach out to the community to tell their stories.

The project is expected to begin late this summer.