GHENT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Art Omi, a non-profit arts center, is accepting applications for the 2023 Translation Lab. Art Omi explains the annual Translation Lab invites four English language translators to work alongside writers whose work they translate.

Art Omi will host four english language translators for 12 days while they work along writers whose work is being translated into english. Art Omi explains the program will allow for refinement, text-specific questions and essential community-building. Art Omi will be accepting proposals until July 1. Translation Lab will take place from November 7 through 18. All residencies are fully funded including airfare, train from NYC to Art Omi campus and local car transportation. Art Omi is located at 1405 County Route 22 in Ghent. Go to the Art Omi website for more information on how to apply.