The winners of the 2023 ‘Art from the Heart’ contest have been announced.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Residents of New York State skilled nursing and assisted living facilities participated in a statewide art contest for a chance to be featured in the 2023 “Art from the Heart” calendar. Over 80 art pieces were submitted from individuals ranging in age from 54 to 95.

“Our residents have shared such rich stories through their artwork,” said Jackie Pappalardi, Executive Director of the Foundation for Quality Care. “The ‘Art from the Heart’ calendar provides a forum for these talented and interesting individuals to shine.”

Thirteen art pieces were selected by judges that comprised local artists and representatives from the New York State Museum in Albany. Proceeds from the calendar will benefit the Foundation for Quality Care’s James D. Durante and Ruth E. Stafford Nurse Scholarship Program.

Winning pieces will also be loaned to Legislators for display in their offices, and additional pieces will be chosen to be part of the annual public exhibition. Click here for more information or to place an order for a calendar.

This year’s contest winners are: