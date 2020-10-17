Arson suspect held without bail due to public risk

Local
Posted: / Updated:

DALTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — The man arrested for allegedly setting fire to a campaign sign made out of hay bales will be held without bail under the dangerousness statute.

The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office said the latest allegations against 49-year-old Lonnie Durfee show that he’s a risk to the public.

The DA’s office said his record shows a history of violence, including strangulation and domestic violence.

“I thank Judge Smyth for his thoughtful consideration of the facts we presented in making his determination. Mr. Durfee’s record shows that he has engaged in a pattern of domestic violence, including strangulation, a strong indicator of potential lethality. Mr. Durfee’s recent arson allegations are particularly concerning in light of his violent history because he is escalating his hostility against the public at large,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said. “Our number one job is to protect the public. This ruling keeps a dangerous person from potentially causing additional harm to members of our community.”

