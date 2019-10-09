Arrests made in local car skimming scheme

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple indictments have been handed down in connection to a gas station skimming scheme that spanned multiple local counties.

Three arrests have been made so far in the case. The suspects are from Florida.

According to the indictment, the defendants installed credit card skimmers at gas stations in Montgomery, Albany and Broome Counties. Information from the skimmers was allegedly collected from April 2016 to December 2018.

After the information was collected, it was allegedly used to obtain money orders, gift cards, cash and other items.

If convicted, the three people arrested could face up to 20 years in prison.