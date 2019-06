JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said they have made arrests in connection to a dog that was found abandoned on Wednesday.

The dog was left on the Rail Trail in Johnstown. Three people from Gloversville were arrested.

Police said Charlotte Layman, 74, and Oliver Atkinson, 71, walked the dog and abandoned it. The dog’s owner, Carole Colson, 69,was also charged after consulting with a veterinarian about the dog’s current health condition.