Arrests made in Old Loudon Road drive by-shooting

CAPITAL REGION (NEWS10) — Colonie Police have arrested Michael Green, 34, of Ballston Spa, and Starnasia McMillan, 22, of Troy, for their reported involvement in a shots fired incident.

Police charged the two with seven counts of Attempted Murder 2nd (felonies), seven counts of Reckless Endangerment 1st (felonies), one count of Criminal Use of a Firearm 1st (felony) and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd (felony).

Police say the incident happened on April 13 at 119 Old Loudon Rd. Green was found in the parking lot of Wal-Mart on Loudon Rd. and McMillan was found by police on River St. in Troy.

Police say Green is being charged as the person who fired the shots and McMillan as the driver of the car. The investigation is still ongoing and additional people and/or charges may be filed in the future.

Police say the car involved and the possible weapon involved were found in Troy and two additional illegal firearms were recovered during the investigation, one in Colonie and one in Albany. The seven counts are because of the seven people who were in the home when the shots were fired into the house ranging from ages 3 to 49-years-old.

Police say Green and McMillan were video arraigned and Green was remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility without bail while McMillan was remanded in lieu of $25,000 bail/$50,000 secured bond/$75,000 unsecured bond.

This investigation received assistance from the Capital Region Crime Analysis Center, Troy Police Department, New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, Albany Police Department and the New York State Police.

LATEST STORIES