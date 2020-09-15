Arrests made after reported theft, pedestrian struck at Crossgates

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Guilderland police arrested two men after a report of theft led to a foot chase and a pedestrian being struck in the parking lot of Crossgates Mall.

Around 3:30 p.m. Monday, police received a larceny complaint from a store inside Crossgates Mall.

During the incident, police said 39-year-old James Carlton, of Hudson Falls, fled the scene in a vehicle and struck a pedestrian in the parking lot. He was taken into custody by SUNY Police, and the pedestrian was treated by Guilderland EMS for non-life threatening injuries.

Also involved in the alleged theft was Lovell Roper, of Glens Falls. Police said the 27-year-old was taken into custody near the Homewood Suites hotel near the mall.

Carlton was charged with Petit Larceny and Resisting Arrest. Roper was charged with Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree and Assault in the Third Degree.

The investigation is ongoing.

