Arrest made in Washington Avenue shots fired incident

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police say they arrested Raajiem Coleman, 30, of Albany on Monday in connection with a shots fired incident in June.

Police say that on Saturday, June 20 at around 3 a.m., Coleman fire several shots from a handgun toward a vehicle somewhere close to Washington Avenue and Ontario Street. No injuries were reported to police during the incident.

Raajiem Coleman was arrested after an investigation by Albany detectives. They’re charging him with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree reckless engagement, and false presentation. The felony charges could be worth up to 22 years.

