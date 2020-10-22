Arrest made in McMahon homicide case

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police arrested Joseph Dominguez, of Albany, for the death of a Troy man. He was charged with Murder in the Second Degree.

Dominguez was located at a motel on Central Avenue in the Town of Colonie and was taken to Rensselaer County Jail to wait for his arraignment. The 24-year-old will be arraigned in Rensselaer County Court on October 23.

The case began as a missing person investigation for 49-year-old Michael McMahon on January 2, 2020. The computer specialist went missing shortly after being released from the hospital after he was the apparent victim of an alleged stabbing.

Troy Police arrested Salina Brown-Shook, McMahon’s on again/off again girlfriend, in connection with that attack.

McMahon’s remains were found by a hiker in a wooded area in Earlton in Greene County on March 3, 2020. The case was then changed to a homicide investigation.

Police kept the case active and worked with the Capital District Crime Analysis Center and the NYSP in Greene County.

