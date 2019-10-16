Man on parole for burglary charged in connection with Clifton Park nighttime burglaries

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo announced the arrest of a suspect on Tuesday in connection with a rash of nighttime burglaries in Saratoga County.

The Sheriff’s office says the arrest is in connection with numerous reported burglaries and larcenies in the Town of Clifton Park. Residents in neighborhoods in the Crescent Road, Moe Road, Lapp Road and Grooms Road areas reported their homes broken into during the night while they were sleeping, and items, including purses and wallets, being stolen. Others reported their cars were broken into and items stolen.

Several residents reported spotting a suspicious person new their home on their home security system. Most of the items, except for the cash, were located in the area after the thefts.

The break in the case came in the early hours of Tuesday, October 15, when deputies responded to reports of burglaries at several homes in the Moe Road area. Deputies spotted and stopped to speak with a man walking along the road.

Deputies arrested Tyler Lester, 25, of Clifton Park. Lester is facing a number of charges in connection with the burglaries, including eight counts of burglary in the second degree, three counts of attempted burglary in the second degree, one count of grand larceny in the fourth degree, one count of petit larceny, and one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

Lester was arraigned in Clifton Park Town Court and is being held in the Saratoga County Jail without bail.

The Sheriff’s office says Lester is currently on parole for burglary, and as a result the NYS Parole office has now lodged a warrant for Lester for violating his parole.