ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Applications for the second round of ARPA-funded small business grants is now open. Since launching in December 2022, the Small Business Vitality Assistance program has awarded over $200,000 to 26 Albany entrepreneurs.

Grants are administered through the Central Avenue Business Improvement District. Funds from the first round were utilized for COVID recovery costs, entrepreneur class/program tuition, and technical assistance.

For the second round of grants, the Small Business Vitality Assistance program will assist in COVID recovery, entrepreneur class/program tuition, technical assistance, marketing, equipment/supplies, and small-scale façade improvements. Grants will range from $2,000-$15,000.

“We acknowledge the tenacity of Albany’s entrepreneurs in navigating the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Central Avenue BID Executive Director Anthony Capece. “We’re pleased to report that the Small Business Vitality Assistance program, empowered by ARPA funding, has effectively supported numerous local businesses in the first phase. These enterprises have been successful in expanding their workforce, enhancing their services, and increasing their professional capabilities. We continue to evolve the grant program as we re-learn the current needs of businesses.”

Applications must meet the basic eligibility requirements. Interested applicants must complete the online intake form by September 8. Questions can be directed to info@businessvitalityalbany.org.