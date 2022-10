RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Chris Phelan is an Army Veteran who served in the Afghanistan War, a proud father, and the Owner of a new restaurant in the Capital Region. Cafe Twelve 04 serves up fresh donuts, breakfast sandwiches, and coffee at 1204 Washington Ave, Rennselaer, NY. Customers can also order Phelan’s latest donut creations through GrubHub.