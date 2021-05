(NEWS10) — The Army National Guard was on the Mohawk River Thursday training how to retrieve water while in Black Hawk helicopters.

Crews practiced picking up water from the river — more than 600 gallons at a time. They then practiced dumping the water on what would be a “simulated fire.”

The tactic was last used in 2018 for a forest fire that took three days to put out.

Training will continue on Friday.