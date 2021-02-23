Washington Avenue Armory vaccination site will open to all eligible residents of Albany, Rensselaer and Schenectady Counties

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the first week, the New York state and FEMA run vaccination site at the Washington Avenue Armory will be open to zip codes within Albany, Rensselaer and Schenectady counties with low vaccination rates. After the first week, appointments will open up to all eligible residents of Albany, Rensselaer and Schenectady Counties.

The state’s link will go live at 8 a.m. Wednesday to allow people to sign up for an appointment. Vaccinations will begin on March 3.

While Rensselaer and Schenectady Counties are advising their eligible residents to sign up for an appointment through the state’s link, Albany County is additionally encouraging their eligible residents to pre-register on the county’s website because the state will also be pulling directly from that list to schedule appointments.

NEWS10 ABC has learned that those from Rensselaer and Schenectady Counties are able to pre-register through that tool as well.

Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin said that since the state did not grant their wish to put a mass vaccination site at Hudson Valley Community College, he has sent a letter to the state requesting that North Troy and the city of Rensselaer be added to the list of eligible zip codes for the first week of appointments at the Armory.