Argyle man killed, three others injured in Tuesday morning crash

ARGLY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Argyle man was killed Tuesday morning when a car hit his pickup truck in the area of the Auction Barn diner parking lot on Route 40.

Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy says a passenger car was driving northbound on Route 40 around 8:44 a.m. Tuesday when it hit a pickup truck in the parking lot/roadway entrance to the Auction Barn diner.

The driver of the pickup truck, Robert Humiston, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other passengers in the pickup were taken to Glens Falls and Saratoga Hospitals. Two were later transferred to Albany Medical Center for serious injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. NEWS10 ABC will continue to post updates as more information is available.