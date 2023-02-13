ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gas prices in the Capital Region aren’t changing too much. According to GasBuddy, a gallon of regular gas set Albany residents back $3.56 on Monday morning.

That’s down four cents from last week and about 15 cents lower than this time last year. It’s still a 16-cent spike from a month ago, however.

Nationally, prices have taken a bigger dive, falling seven cents per gallon in the last week. On Monday, that decline was good for a $3.37 national average—an 11-cent increase from January.

“For a second straight week, the national average price of gasoline has declined, alongside the price of diesel which has fallen to its lowest level in nearly a year,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While diesel prices likely have a long way to fall as inventories continue to improve, gasoline prices in some areas have gone up in the last weeks as the transition to summer gasoline is just around the corner. In addition, GasBuddy data shows that gasoline demand has risen for the third straight week, a trend that will likely continue as we gradually see temperatures warm, and the heart of winter moves to the rearview.”

